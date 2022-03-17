Madikeri: Subramani, a driver, and his family has filed a petition seeking mercy killing from the President of India as the family is being tortured by the farm owner. This is taking place at Palibetta in Virajpete Taluk of the Kodagu, Karnataka.

Subramani's family is from Palibetta in Virajpet taluk and they claim that the landowner dug a 15-feet trench around their house to prevent their movement. Due to this, Subramani and his family are forced to reach their house using a ladder.

Subramani has filed a petition in this regard saying he has been working in a 250-acre estate as a driver for 25 years now and lives in quarters provided by the owner. Without probable cause, the owner allegedly fired both him and his daughter. And due to some tension between them over a financial matter, the estate owner Annamalai asked him to vacate the quarters. Subramani said that he would go out once the owner clears his dues of Rs.12 lakh.

Enraged by this, Annamalai allegedly dug a 15-feet trench around Subramani's house overnight, with a JCB. Annamalai also cut the electricity and water connection to the house. The family members are heckled for passing through the farm to go anywhere. Subramani's family has filed two complaints in this regard with Virajpet Rural police station.

The owner owes Subramani Rs 12 lakh as salary and bonus that he is entitled to for working in the plantation, according to Subramani's family. The matter has also been litigated in court. It is at this juncture that the trench was dug. "My wife was sick and I have a daughter so I can not take my life. Hence I have filed a petition seeking mercy killing for all three," says Subramani.