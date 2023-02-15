Bengaluru: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) will explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of emergency medical services, medical evacuation, helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) and other mutually-beneficial fields in India, and the Gulf and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions.

An MoU to this effect was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show here, an HAL statement said. RPM is a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services and occupational health solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

RPM CEO Major Tom Louis said: "This Memorandum of Understanding would mutually help us to explore opportunities nationally as well as internationally to provide the much-needed HEMS and fixed-wing emergency medical services."

In another development the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on developing a precision guidance kit, a seat ejection system for the pilots and pyrotechnic cartridges, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat has said. The DRDO is also coming up with an engine for its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Tapas.

"We are working on the precision guidance kit. We have developed the seat ejection system, a life-saving product for the pilots and several pyrotechnic cartridges," Kamat told reporters on Tuesday at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, where the 14th edition of the biennial Aero India-2023 is underway. The premier defence organisation has also indigenously developed an engine with 180 HP capacity for the UAV Tapas.

"This engine has been indigenously developed and, in two months, it will be a part of Tapas. It can go up to 17,000 ft altitude and it has worked satisfactorily," he said. The DRDO chief said the organisation has displayed 321 products at the Aero India show, including some critical components. "In the Aero India, we have showcased some of our air delivered bombs and many are on display," he added. (PTI)