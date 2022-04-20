Bengaluru: HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) held a Skill Conclave at Bengaluru's HAL Management Academy on Wednesday. The significant feature of the conclave was a panel discussion on topics such as India's place in global aerospace technology, post-COVID rebound in aviation as well as challenges such as talent resource crunch in drone technology and bridging gaps through Skill India.

Dr. K. Sivan, former Chairman ISRO while presenting skill awards to various Divisions of HAL, called upon HAL and AASSC to venture into new areas apart from Aerospace as up-gradation of skills is needed to achieve indigenization goals in different sectors in India. "HAL covers nearly 16,000 employees with its well-laid-out and effective skill development programs which are necessary to lead the complex aerospace industry," said R. Madhavan, CMD of HAL.

"The company is playing a critical role in the Skill India mission. Our skill development policy lays emphasis on a variety of programs that include continuous learning and development. Our Training within Industry (TWI) program has about 500 projects incorporating critical skilling aspects," said Alok Verma, Director of HAL. The highlight of the conclave was displaying aerospace components manufactured by apprentices.

