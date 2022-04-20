Haveri, Karnataka: A 27-year-old man was injured after he was shot twice by an unknown person at Rajashree movie theatre in Karnataka's Haveri during a screening of 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The theatre is in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home constituency Shiggaon of the Haveri district.

The injured person has been shifted to KIMS hospital for treatment.

According to Shiggaon police the injured, Vasanth Kumar Shivapur of Mugali village, came to the theatre with his friends to watch the movie. When he put his legs on the front seat, that person began an argument with him and he left the theatre. After a few minutes, he returned with a pistol and fired at Vasanthkumar.

Post-incident, the Superintendent of Police, Hanumantharaya, and the Additional Superintendent of Police, Vijayakumar carried out the investigation. Currently, police officials have launched a manhunt for the accused.

