Gadag/Hubli (Karnataka): Guest teacher Geeta Yellappa Barker, a teacher who was hospitalised after brutally attacked by a male colleague, died while undergoing treatment at KIM's Hospital in Hubli on Thursday. The inhuman attack took place at the government senior primary school in Hadli village of Naragunda taluk of Gadag district.

Geeta's son also died allegedly due to injuries inflicted by the accused. She was a guest teacher in the government school where Muthappa also worked. On Monday, December 19, Muthappa Hadagali went to the school where he was employed and pulled out Bharath Barker, Geeta’s 10-year-old son from class. He started hitting the boy with a shovel.

On hearing Bharath’s screams, Geeta rushed and tried to stop Muthappa from hitting her son. Angered by this, Muthappa attacked Geeta as well. Muthappa went on to throw Bharath Barker from the first floor of the school building. The injured boy was taken to the Nargund taluk hospital initially and later shifted to KIMS where he succumbed to his injuries the same day. Meanwhile, Geeta was admitted to KIMS and was recovering from her injuries.

The accused allegedly attacked the woman and her son after she ended her relationship with him.

Gadag DySP says, “The exact time of Geeta’s death is not known. She died in between 11 am to 12 pm. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. Once report comes then we will know the cause of her death. We have initiated a formal probe and collecting evidence.” Earlier, Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh had visited hospital, where Geeta was admitted after her injuries.

Initially, Muthappa fled away from the scene after committing the crime but later arrested on December 20. He was found on the outskirts of Gadag. During interrogation he confessed to his crime and said "he killed Bharath and attacked Geeta after she ended her relationship with him."