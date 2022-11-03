Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has called the Global Investors Meet (GIM) a grand success following huge response on the beginning day itself. "The state received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 7.6 lakh crore. This investment is expected to go beyond the government's expectation by the end of the three-day event," Nirani said, addressing media persons after the inaugural event at Palace Ground in Bengaluru.

Elated over GIM's overwhelming response on the first day, Nirani said: "We are pleased that the GIM attracted 100 per cent attendance and overwhelming response from all the stakeholders. We have received investments worth nearly Rs 7.6 lakh crore so far and we are expecting more by November 4."

Nirani further said, "These investments are expected to create more than five lakh jobs in the state. The Chief Minister will announce the exact amount of investments on the concluding day. We will release a booklet containing full details of investments, including the names of companies, places and the number of jobs that are going to be created."

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the state government for holding the GIM and its efforts in pushing industrial growth in the country. Nirani said, "I'm thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and encouraging words for our efforts. Our government is working hard to realise its dream of making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025 and our contribution would be one trillion dollars."

The Minister stressed the need to improve connectivity for economic progress. He added that the airports in Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayapura would be operational soon, adding the next GIM would be held in January 2025. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, congratulated the state government for holding the Global Investors Meet. He said the meeting aims to attract investors and set up development agenda for the next decade.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi were present at the inaugural event.