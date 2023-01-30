Mandya (Karnataka): In a grizzly incident a girl's hair and parts of her scalp got ripped off after her hair got tangled in the connecting rod of a giant wheel at a fair in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Saturday night. Police sources said that the injured identified as Srividya (14), a resident of Bengaluru, was playing near the giant wheel when the shocking incident took place.

They further revealed that in the complaint lodged by the girl's relative Pooja the incident took place due to a technical defect in the giant wheel. She further alleged that even when Srividya was screaming in pain as the spinning giant well kept ripping off her hair and scalp, the organizers did not stop the machine.

Pooja stated that her cousin promptly switched off the generator and removed Srividya's hair from the machine saving her from further injuries. Police said that Srividya was initially rushed to the Sri Rangapatnam Government Hospital by locals and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at a private hospital in Mysore.

Police said that an FIR has been lodged at the Srirangapatna Police Station against Ramesh, the owner of Giant wheel, the Executive Officer (CEO) of Sriranganathaswamy Temple, and the Chief Municipal Officer. They further revealed that the FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's relative Pooja. The accused have been booked for negligence under section 337 of the IPC.

According to the investigators Ramesh, the owner of the giant wheel did not have any trained technicians at the spot to handle such a situation and also did not have permission to set up the giant wheel at the fairground.