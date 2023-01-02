Bengaluru: A girl was stabbed to death at Presidency college in Bengaluru's Yelahanka on Monday. After committing the crime, the assailant stabbed himself as well though he survived and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, the accused was a student of another institution and reached Presidency College with the intention to harm the girl who had rejected his proposal as she was in love with another youth.

However, the police said they are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the murder. Rajanukunte station police officers visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Bengaluru Rural SP is also arriving at the spot.