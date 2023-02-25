Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a lift pit of an under-construction building near the Sultanapet area of Karnataka's capital Bengaluru late at night on Friday, officials said. The girl has been identified as Maheshwari. She is the daughter of a couple working as construction labourers.

The incident took place at the construction site where a five-storeyed building was under construction. An official said that the girl fell into the hole dug for the construction of the lift while playing in the area. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of KR Market Police Station. The police while confirming the incident, said that a multi-storeyed building was being constructed near Sultanapet under City Market Police Station where the incident took place.

Also read: Three of a family died by suicide in Haveri, Karnataka

According to the police, there was no proper lighting system at the construction site which led to the incident. “Also, the pit filled with water appears to be level with the ground,” he said. The worker named Mallappa had shifted to the location recently with his wife and children. While playing at the construction site, the girl Maheshwari drowned in the pit, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and the investigation is on, DCP Bengaluru West Division Lakshman Nimbaragi informed. Pertinently, three members of a family died by suicide at home due to their inability to repay a loan in Karnataka's Haveri on February 23. Police said the head of the family was addicted to liquor and had tried to die by suicide in the past as well.