Udupi: Three people died when a gas cylinder exploded in a scrap shop near Kaapu Mallar Pakeeranakatte mosque in Karnataka's Udupi district on Monday. Two people were burned to death and one person died while undergoing treatment in hospital. Three more people were injured in the blast and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Gas cylinder explodes at scrap shop near Udupi, kills three

The ones who died in the scrap shop have been identified as Razak and Rajab. While Niaz is the one who died at the hospital. Scrap objects including refrigerators were burnt from the intensity of the explosion. Three people were injured in the incident and are being treated at a hospital.

Fire service vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The godown was entirely gutted by then, though the exact reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained.