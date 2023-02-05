Bengaluru: Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi called upon the G20 countries, which have the largest economies in the world, to move towards sustainable, secure, and clean energy. Union Power Minister RK Singh was also present at the meeting. Speaking at the meeting of the first Energy Transition Working Group of G20 countries, Joshi welcomed the representatives of G20 countries on behalf of India and said that countries should cooperate with each other with new technologies in energy transition that requires collective efforts from all stakeholders.

He further stated that universal access to clean energy is possible only when developed countries support the needs of developing countries. "Indians are following the 'Reduce Reuse Recycle' energy policy. The earth provides everything to meet the needs of the people. But this should not turn into greed," he said. He emphasised the need for G20 countries to realise the importance of energy conservation and sustainability.

Global climate change is a big challenge: "Global climate change is a big challenge in front of G20 countries. India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has paid more attention to energy production without harming the environment," Joshi said while elaborating on the energy transition measures taken by the Government of India.

G20 nations should support each other: Joshi urged participating G20 delegates to support each other during this transition. He stressed on sharing best practices and providing financial and technical assistance to the needy. Appreciation from delegates: The representatives of many countries participated in the meeting and appreciated the plans and actions of the Indian government.