Mangaluru(Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, a WhatsApp chat between a young man and woman triggered anxiety in the Mangaluru airport, and also delayed a flight since an inspection was conducted on Sunday.

Going into the details, a young man and woman became friends after meeting each other at the Mangaluru airport and chatted about flight security for the sake of fun. After getting onto their flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively, they began to chat non-stop. A co-passenger who was sitting on the Mumbai flight in the back seat noticed the young man chatting something seriously. Immediately, he informed the crew that there was a threat to the safety of the flight.

The staff immediately shared the information with the airport security officials. Later, the flight traffic was curtailed and the passengers were disembarked and the plane was subjected to a strict inspection.

The flight, which was halted in the afternoon for inspection, departed to Mumbai at 5 pm. Both the friends have been taken into custody by the CISF officials.