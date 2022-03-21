Bengaluru: Medical students who returned to Karnataka from war-torn Ukraine will be allowed to continue their education in medical colleges in the state, Karnataka Health, and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said on Monday.

The minister made the announcement after interacting with returned students from war-torn Ukraine in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State Legislature of Karnataka. Speaking at a news conference later, he said that the issues related to the continuation of the students' studies were discussed during the interaction. The meeting was held on the notice of the CM.

The first priority of our government is to continue the students' education. The education of the students who returned from Ukrain should not be stopped. The students will be allowed to continue their studies in medical colleges in the state for free, Sudhakar said.

The minister said that there are 60 medical colleges in the state and the students will be allowed to continue their studies immediately. He said that the government will choose the colleges for the students and based on their address, the nearest medical colleges will be selected for them.

He further said that a five-member committee will be constituted to deal with all the issues regarding the students returning from Ukraine.

