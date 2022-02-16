Hosakote (Bengaluru): Four students died while two others were seriously inured after their car skidded off the road, hit a divider and rammed into a lorry in rural area of Hosakote in Bangalore on Wednesday, officials said.

As per the officials, the accident took place on National Highway 75 near Attur in Hosakote taluk. The deceased students, identified as Vaishnavi, Bharat, Siril and Venkat, were studying at Garden City College. Two more students Sirikrishna and Ankita Reddy were seriously injured in the mishap and are being treated at a private hospital in Hosakote, an official said.

He said that the car also has been completely damaged in the accident, adding the students had gone on a “jolly ride”. A police team headed by CPI Manjunath of Hosakote police station visited the spot to shift the injured to the hospital.

READ: Caught on camera: Narrow escape for scooter rider in Karnataka





