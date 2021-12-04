Chitradurga (Karnataka): Four persons were killed on the spot when a gas tanker collided with an onion-laden lorry parked on the roadside near the National Highway bypass at Doddasiddavvanahalli village in Karnataka. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The lorry was going from Gadag's Rona city to Bengaluru when the accident took place. The deceased were identified as Hulugappa from Raichur district, cleaner Sanjay from Vijayapura district, Manjunath from Koppal's Kushtagi and lorry driver Sharanappa. According to the police, a case has been registered at Chitradurga Rural Police Station.

