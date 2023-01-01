Karwar (Uttara Kannada): Four natives of Tamil Nadu died and one was seriously injured in a collision between a car and a KSRTC bus on National Highway 66 near Baleguli in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada district on Sunday. The Ankola police rushed to the spot and said the injured have been admitted to the Ankola Government Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased were returning to Tamil Nadu after celebrating New Year in Goa when the driver lost control and collided with the Hubli bus coming in the opposite direction. Three of the five people in the car died on the spot while one died on the way to a hospital and the seriously injured person was undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police registered a case and launched a probe.