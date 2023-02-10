Kalaburagi (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, candidates appearing for Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation recruitment for bus conductor jobs were caught doing illegality during the physical test in Kalaburagi district on Friday. The candidates were caught in the first stage of the recruitment and were blacklisted after being caught trying to clear the test using foul methods.

Official sources said, "The physical test of KKRTC has fixed weight according to the height of the candidates and only those who fit this criterion were selected for the next stage. During the first stage of the recruitment, four candidates were caught trying to clear the test using foul means. The height of the candidates matched the criteria of the recruitment. The candidates knew that they weighed less than the required weight, for which they used a foul method."

"The accused four candidates attached iron weights to their clothes to show their increased weight. Two five-kilogram stones were attached to a candidate's undergarment. Another candidate used an iron chain in place of the waist belt to increase his weight. The other candidate got his shirt 'customised' and attached two iron bars on each side. The fourth candidate tied an iron rod on his thigh," official sources added.

Also read: Uttarakhand 'paper leak': CM orders magisterial probe, 15 cops injured, 13 held

The candidates who were caught during strict checking by the KKRTC officials during the examination were blacklisted then and there. KKRTC officials said, "four candidates were caught trying to clear the test through cheating. They attached weights to their clothes to match the weight required to clear the test. All the candidates have been blacklisted, hence, they will never be able to appear for the KKRTC recruitment tests. No complaint has been lodged against the accused."