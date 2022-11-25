Bengaluru: Former Congress MLA Srishailappa Bidarur (60) passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a party meeting in Bengaluru on Friday. Party sources said that Baderu collapsed soon as the meeting of Congress ticket aspirants started at Varthur. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but passed away without responding to treatment, sources said.

The meeting of Congress ticket aspirants in Varthur has been postponed to November 27. The meeting was to be held under the leadership of State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC President DK Shivakumar at Varthur Resort on the city's outskirts. Baderu, who had applied for the ticket, was also present at the meeting and was a ticket aspirant from the Rona constituency.

Srishailappa was a two-time MLA from Bidarur Rona and Gadag constituencies in the Gadag district. Srishailappa was elected MLA from the Rona constituency in 1996 from Janata Dal. He joined the BJP after a few years and contested from the BJP in 2008 and became the MLA from Gadag. Later in 2013, he lost against Congress candidate HK Patil in Gadag.

In 2018, he did not get a ticket from BJP. Displeased with this, Srishailappa later joined Congress in 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections. As an influential Lingayat leader, Srishailappa Bidarur was close to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, when he was in the BJP. This time, he was seeking a Congress ticket.