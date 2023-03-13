Mangalore: Former minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa courted controversy at the party's Vijayasankalpa Yatra in Mangalore after he questioned whether Allah could hear the prayers only if loudspeakers were used during azaan. He also said that the loud azaan recital gave him a headache.

While Eshwarappa, who served as deputy chief minister, was speaking at BJP's Vijayasankalpa Yatra at the Kavur Shantinagar Maidan in Mangalore on Sunday, azaan was sounded from a nearby mosque. He stopped his speech and expressed his displeasure at the sound. "Wherever you go, this sound is a headache. There is a judgement of the Supreme Court. There should be no doubt that this will end today or tomorrow." he said.

The former minister's comments raised loud applause from the workers gathered at the program. The former minister then said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that all religions should be respected equally. Can prayers reach the God only if it is screamed through loudspeakers?" Eshwarapp questioned adding, "We worship in temples and offer prayers by singing bhajans and chanting shlokas. We pray to our God with all our devotion. But we never use loudspeakers. India is a country that respects all religions. But if we have to use loudspeakers to make our voice reach the God then the question that arises is whether Allah is deaf?"

Azaan, which is a Muslim call to congregational prayer, is sounded five times a day from a mosque so that believers can join in the prayers. The use of loudspeakers for azaan has been a controversial issue with many people complaining of disturbances. In May 202, lyricist Javed Akhtar had said that azaan on loudspeakers should be stopped as it caused disturbance.