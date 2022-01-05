Bengaluru: Karnataka ex-CM H. D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Cheluvaraya Swamy's son Sachin and Zameer Ahmed's son Zaid Khan have made their entry into Kannada cinema. Now, it is the turn of Kiriti Reddy, son of former minister Janardhan Reddy, to enter the Kannada film industry.

Kiriti Reddy surprised everyone at the wedding ceremony of Janardhan Reddy's daughter when he pulled some cool dance moves. That made many wonder, if he would enter the film industry.

Kiriti Reddy is entering Sandalwood in the film directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, director of Mayabazar, under the PRK banner.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about it, the director said, "Kiriti Reddy is already training in dance and acting. He dreamed of becoming an actor ever since his childhood. It was Power Star Puneet Rajkumar's Jackie, that inspired him to enter the industry."

Additionally, Kiriti also underwent acting training while studying in the U.S and went one step further to practice martial arts for his role in Reddy's movie.

Sai Kortapati, who is known for producing big-budget films like Legend, and Yudhham Sharanam in Telugu, is also producing Kiriti Reddy's movie and the movie will be made in Kannada and Telugu.