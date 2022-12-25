Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Janardhana Reddy announced his new political party on Sunday. He will be fighting the Assembly polls this time through his newly launched 'Kalyana Rajya Pragati Party,' he said at a press conference.

Janardana Reddy who recently severed his ties with the BJP said, "I do not accept defeat in the Goli game (a regional game), how can I accept defeat in politics? I will get people's blessings. Karnataka will become a welfare state."