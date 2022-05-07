Bengaluru: Former minister, BJP leader, and vice-chairman of the Planning Commission B J Puttaswamy (82), received the monastic ordination, on Friday. He was given monastic ordination by Sri Jayendrapuri Mahaswamy, President of Sri Kailasa Ashram, at the Thaileshwara Ganiga Samsthana Math near Nelamangala.

Puttaswamy has been renamed Sri Purnananda Puri Swami. Puttaswamy will become the first Peethadhipathi (first pointiff) of Sri Kshetra Thaileshwara Ganiga Maha Samsthana on May 15. Puttaswamy had taken Brahmacharya or the vow of celibacy at the Kailasa Ashram of Rajarajeshwari Temple on Thursday before receiving 'sanyasa'.

"I left politics with the intention of engaging in social reform activities. I have resigned from the post of Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board on April 30," Puttaswamy told ETV Bharat. The announcement draws the curtains on a political career spanning four decades.

Puttaswamy was the Minister of Cooperation under the Jagdish Shettar government in Karnataka. Several of the Karnataka BJP leaders are expected to join his coronation ceremony as a Peethadhipathi.