Mysore: Forest Department officials on Friday raided Kannada actor Darshan's farmhouse and seized four migratory birds. A case has been lodged under the Wildlife Section Act against three people including actor Darshan in connection with keeping the migratory birds.

''A few days back, a video of a farmhouse went viral on social media. After seeing the video, the Forest officers went to the farmhouse on the Mysore - T Naraseepura road on Friday evening and conducted an inspection. The officials found that four migratory birds called Bar-Headed Goose were kept at the farmhouse. Officers immediately seized the four birds and registered a case as per law,'' Forest officer Bhaskar said.

''These birds were found kept in small boxes in the farmhouse. A preliminary investigation has been conducted and the seized birds have been produced before the T Narseepura court. A case has been registered under Sections 9, 51 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and its Amendment Act 2022. At present, the investigation is going on," he added.

The bar-headed goose (Anser indicus) breeds in Central Asia in colonies of thousands near mountain lakes during winter in South Asia. It lays three to eight eggs at a time in a ground nest.

The bird is pale grey and is easily distinguished from any of the other grey geese of the genus Anser by the black bars on its head. It is also much paler than the other geese in this genus. In flight, its call is a typical goose honking. A mid-sized goose, it measures 71–76 cm (28–30 in) in total length and weighs 1.87–3.2 kg.