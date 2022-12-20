Mysore: Forest brigand Veerappan's associate Gnana Prakash, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Palar bomb blast case, was released on bail from Mysore Central Jail on Tuesday. The Supreme Court granted 63-year-old Gnana Prakash interim bail on November 28 under special circumstances. He has been granted bail because of his health condition. According to Chief Superintendent of Mysore Central Jail K C Divyashree, Gnana Prakash was diagnosed with lung cancer and he is undergoing treatment. He has been in jail for 29 years and has been suffering from lung cancer for three years.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Chamarajanagar passed the order to release Gnana Prakash. He has been released after furnishing two sureties by his brother Thomas and cousin Mudalai Swamy, and a bond worth Rs 5 lakh, according to his advocate PP Baburaj, who got his SC interim bail executed in Chamarajnagar court.

On April 9, 1993, the Palar bomb blast claimed the lives of 22 police personnel. The special designated court under the TADA Act, Mysuru had passed an order for the death penalty for him on September 29, 2001, for offences under various sections. However, in 2014, the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.