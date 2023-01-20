Gokarna (Karnataka): A video of a foreign woman playing the violin in the streets of Karnataka's Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district has gone viral in the State. The passers-by and fellow tourists were seen listening and honouring her with cash gifts. For the past couple of days, the foreign woman tourist has been playing a small violin from a cosy corner of the street, attracting the attention of local public and tourists there.

Gokarna, located on the coast of Kumta Taluk, is a popular pilgrimage destination for the Hindus from around the world. The place well known for many sacred sites like the famous Mahabaleshwar Temple, which has a shrine solely dedicated to the deity Lord Shiva.

The foreign woman has descended on a busy street in the town tow days ago. She took out her violin and started playing it on one side of the street. She has been accepting money offered by the passers-by as a token of gratitude for her artistic endeavour in the open street. The local public are also impressed with her talent for music.

Street performances by artists are quite common in many cultures. In western countries, such art forms have a good patronage. Artists can be seen playing musical instruments in a very committed way. The onlookers acknowledge and enjoy their shows besides giving money in a bid to promote them. Nowadays metropolitan cities in India are also witnessing similar art forms and people are loving it. But this time art form has found its way into a smaller town as well where locals and tourists responded with curiosity.