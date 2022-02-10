Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 25.18 lakh from two passengers attempting to smuggle the currency out of the country in the last two days, officials said on Wednesday.

As per a Customs spokesman, 10,000 US dollars were seized from a passenger hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala, who was attempting to smuggle it out by an Indigo flight to Sharjah. In the second recovery, a passenger from the Mangaluru city was “attempting to carry” 90,000 UAE Dirhams in a bag to Dubai by an Air India flight when he was arrested and the foreign currency was confiscated. These currencies were being carried illegally without any documents to prove their genuineness, officials said.

In both these cases, currency notes worth Rs 25.18 lakh were seized and cases were registered against them, they added.

