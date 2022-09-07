Chikkamagaluru: In a tragic incident, a family was forced to keep a dead body at home for two days as the road leading to the graveyard was blocked by floodwaters due to heavy rains in Bommenahalli village of Kadur taluk of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.

55-year-old Pramod died in Bommenahalli on Sunday but the last rites were performed on Tuesday. Due to floods, the road leading to the crematorium was completely blocked, making it difficult to carry the dead body. So, the family was forced to keep the dead body till Tuesday evening. When the water level receded a little, they waded into knee-deep water and performed the last rites.

A JCB was brought to dig a pit to bury the body, but it too got stuck in the mud for over an hour. Later, cremation took place in a slightly elevated part of the cemetery. This has been a problem for the villagers for the past 10 years. The locals have complained about the problem to the concerned representatives several times but to no avail. Locals have expressed outrage against the irresponsibility of the government and officials.