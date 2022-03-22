Hassan: Five students died in a collision between a KSRTC bus and a car that took place at Belur Taluk in Karnataka's Hassan on Tuesday. The car collided with a bus as it was overtaking another vehicle heading from Bengaluru to Chikmagalur. Four students died on the spot and one died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as students of Vidyavidasa College in Belur town.

The speed and carelessness of the car driver is allegedly the reason for the accident. Belur police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital mortuary. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said the officials.