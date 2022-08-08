Bengaluru: Five people have died, including two kids, in separate rain-related incidents across Karnataka in the last 24 hours. According to reports, Parveen (3) and Ishika (4) were fast asleep when a wall of a cattle shed collapsed on them due to incessant rain in the early hours of Sunday near Kudaluru Cross Roads in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district.

Their mothers Meena Bittu (30) and Monisha (35) suffered grievous injuries in the incident. Both the women, Nepali nationals, have been admitted to the Magadi Taluk Hospital. A farmer has been washed away when he tried to save his cattle near the overflowing stream at Kolhar in Vijayapura taluk on Sunday. The farmer was identified as Nandappa Sonnad (65) whose body was found later.

Also read: Karnataka rains: Landslide in Bantwal kills 3 labourers from Kerala

In the third incident, Rangashetty (40) died when a massive tree fell on him at Kallesomanahalli in Channarayapatna of Hassan district. The incident occurred when the victim was travelling on his bike. A 38-year-old woman drowned near Byadanoor in Pavagada taluk of Tumkuru district. SDRF team fished out Deviramma’s body in the evening. Several rivers are overflowing following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka.

According to Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) Commissioner Rajan, 75 relief camps have been set up since June 1, sheltering 7,386 people. Currently, 11 are operational and sheltering 296 people. People residing in landslide and flood-prone areas are shifted to safer locations/relief camps. Many families in these areas have migrated to their relatives' residences. Food kits comprising rice, dal, sugar, oil and other groceries are being distributed to the affected families.