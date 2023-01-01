Bengaluru: A young man was accidentally shot at during the celebratory firing as part of the new year celebrations on Saturday night in Shimoga. Meanwhile, the person, who fired the gunshot, also died of a heart attack fearing the outcome of his mistake. The untoward accident happened when Manjunath Olekar, the organiser of the new year party, fired a gunshot, which hit a man identified as Vinay (34) leaving him grievously injured.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to injuries. Later, when Manjunath Olekar came to know about Vinay's death he was not able to bear the shock and died of a heart attack. City SP Mithun Kumar confirmed the incident and said that the weapon used in the firing would be seized.

Murder in Chikkaballapura: In another incident, Naveen Reddy (28), a resident of Doddaganjur village, was killed by miscreants while partying due to an old feud. The incident took place near Aimareddy village in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district. According to the police, a new year party was organised near Manjullamma Dhaba in Aimareddyhalli. During the party, a scuffle broke out between Naveen Reddy and five other persons due to an old enmity following which Naveen was murdered. Later, the three accused surrendered before the police at the rural police station while two accused are absconding.

Fatal fall for labourer: A labourer identified as Bapi (29), a native of Odisha, lost his life after falling from a building under the influence of alcohol. The incident was reported under the Kamakshipalya police station area in Bengaluru. Police sources informed that he fell and died on the spot, later police reached the site and registered a case.

Man burnt alive in a hut: In the fourth incident, a 62-year-old farmer was burnt alive and a 65-year-old farmer suffered serious burns after the hut in which they were sleeping caught fire at Harnal village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Jagannath Halge, while the injured farmer was indentified as Maruti Kurne. The fire said to have been caused by a spark from a mud stove and soon it engulfed the entire hut that had been put up in the field, sources said.