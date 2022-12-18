Bengaluru: Sampangirama Nagar police arrested five accused, who were trying to sell a 200-year-old Buddha idol. The arrested have been identified as Panchmarthy Raghuram Chaudhary, Uday Kumar, Freddy D'Souza, Sharan Nair and Prasanna. Among the accused, Panchamarthi Raghurama Chaudhary hails from Telangana and bought the idol from Srikanth for Rs 30 lakhs. The police said that he chalked out a plan, along with the other accused, to export it to abroad and earn crores of rupees.

Later on December 14, the Sampangirama Nagar police received information about the idol being sold near Richmond Circle. Police raided the area and arrested the accused and seized an antique Buddha idol and mobile phones from the accused.