Karnataka: A fisherman was tied upside down and beaten mercilessly by a group of other fishermen for an alleged mobile theft from a boat in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

The incident took place when the victim, Vaila Sheenu a resident of Andhra Pradesh had ventured into the sea for fishing with other fellow fishermen.

A video of the incident has surfaced in which the victim could be seen hanging upside down as other fishermen stood around him.

According to information, the other fishermen also belong to Andhra Pradesh.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.