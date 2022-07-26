Chamarajanagar: A pre-University College in Karnataka has become one of the first government-run institutions to get a robotics laboratory with dedicated infrastructure.

Minister V. Somanna's fan group has donated a robotic and science lab at a cost of Rs. 12 lakh to Beguru Government PU College and High School in Gundlupet taluk. Minister Somanna inaugurated the lab on Tuesday. The robot Bidyut, imported from Japan, will provide any information in any language instead of a teacher in a robotics lab. This laboratory has been named after Siddaganga Shivakumara Swami.

The robot will also guide the students in making several models. How to make a street lamp? How to make wind power, solar panel, mobile operation, microscope -- all such projects are part of the kit the robot will guide the students with. The lab will act as an ideal platform for teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts to students.

It will boost their skills in problem-solving and critical thinking as laid down by National Education Policy 2020, officials said, adding that the facility has been constructed to mark the birthday of minister V Somanna.