Mysore (Karnataka) : A FIR has been registered against 7 people including the seer of Murugha Mutt in Mysore's Nazarbad PS for allegedly sexually harassing the children of the employee working in the Mutt. Meanwhile four including the hostel warden and seer have been arrested. They were produced before the court and and sent to jail. Search operation continued to apprehend other three accused. This has been disclosed by Karnataka Police on Friday.