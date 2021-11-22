Bengaluru (Karnataka): A 46-year-old security guard was killed by miscreants in front of his two daughters here in Bengaluru at around 1.30am on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Bihar-based Deepak Kumar Singh, who was working at Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) as a security guard. Deepak Kumar was residing in a rental house at Veer Sagar Road in the jurisdiction of Yelahanka New Town Police Station.

According to the police, four assailants barged into the house of Singh, attacked him with machetes, and killed him on the spot. Deepak's wife had gone to Bihar and he was alone with his two daughters at home. The killers also threatened the daughters by putting the machetes on their necks. Yelahanka Newtown Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the killers. The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

