Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): A farmer was killed on Saturday night by a wild elephant in Hadikere village of Chikkamagaluru's Tarikere taluk. The deceased was identified as Eerappa (65). He is survived by his wife and son.

Eerappa, who grew millet in his field, slept in a hut for the whole night to save the millet crop from wild animals. The elephant attacked him when he was asleep. The residents of the village and relatives blamed the forest department officials for the incident.

Also read: Mutilated body of man killed by tiger near Corbett found in bushes

They demanded the government take measures that put an end to the elephant menace permanently. Recently, six people have been killed till now in such elephant attacks only in Mudigere taluk of the district.