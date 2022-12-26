Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A farmer from Katnawadi village in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar clicked pictures with leopard cubs. A leopard gave birth to two cubs near a farmhouse in Chamarajanagar. The farmer, Guru of Katnawadi village, found the 15-20-day-old leopard cubs while harvesting sugarcane. The pictures have gone viral on social media.

Also read: Minor boy mauled to death by leopard in farm fields of UP's Bahraich

On receiving the information, the Chamarajanagar Zone Forest Officers visited the spot and kept the leopard cubs on the farm for monitoring. The leopard mother has not been seen in the 70-100 meters area from the place where the leopard cubs were present. The forest department has installed cameras to monitor the mother leopard to take away the cubs. The pictures of the cubs are making rounds on social media.