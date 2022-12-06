Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths busted a fake marks card racket here and arrested four persons. According to sources, the CCB officers conducted a raid on a private institution and detected the illegal network. Different types of fake marks cards, including degrees, were sold here for lakhs of rupees.

They had opened offices in three places, including the Mahalakshmi layout and advertised online. The accused, who were contacting those who needed marks cards, were making money illegally by preparing and selling the marks cards of state and inter-state universities to the candidates, who paid. Recently, the accused approached a youth and told him that if they pay one lakh rupees, they will give him a degree marks card without examination.

As such, the accused had sent fake marks cards to the youth's WhatsApp number. Suspicious of this, the young man lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. Based on the complaint, the illegal network came to light when three offices, including the central office of Mahalakshmi Layout, were raided.

Also read: Fake currency and black money like Jarasandha, should be cut into pieces: Govt to SC on demonetisation challenge

"The website of the VSS Organisation has been operating for the past five years, and Kishor, Sharada, Shilpa and Rajanna, who were part of the racket, were arrested and more than 1,000 fake marks cards and 70 seals of the names of more than 20 prestigious universities, including Karnataka Open University, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal, hard disks, printers and mobiles have been confiscated," City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said.

"They used to charge students Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakhs for one marks card, including SSLC, PUC, Engineering and BBM of reputed universities. Students were given fake marks cards from state and non-state universities without writing the exam," the Commissioner added.