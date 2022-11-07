Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to install a bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of Parliament. Gowda's demand came ahead of Modi's unveiling of a 108-ft statue of the Bengaluru founder at the Kempegowda International Airport on November 11.

"It is a request to consider establishing a bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of our Parliament," Gowda wrote in his letter to PM Modi. The JD(S) supremo said Kempegowda established the city of Bengaluru in the 16th century and the "seed that he had sown centuries ago has today flowered into a globally renowned metropolis".

"Kempegowda who personifies Bengaluru could very well be seen as a symbol of India's technological leap. There is no other city in India that houses as many public and private institutions of scientific and technological excellence," the former Prime Minister said in his letter. (PTI)

