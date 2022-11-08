Mysore (Karnataka): One person was arrested while at least two others are being questioned in relation to the murder of former Karnataka intelligence official RN Kulkarni, said police on Tuesday.

The ex-IB official was killed in the Manasa Gangotri area of Mysore on Sunday after being hit by a car. CCTV footage of the incident showed Kulkarni walking on the side of a road in the area under Mysore University when a vehicle rushes into the frame, flinging him away with the direct impact. He died on way to hospital.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mysore CP Dr. Chandragupta said the accused was identified as one Manu (30), son of one Madappa, who had a house adjacent to the deceased. Madappa and Kulkarni were often in disagreement over the construction of the former's house, with the issue also having reached both Mysore City Corporation (MCC) as well as courts.

Also read: Retired IB official mowed down by car in Mysore; dies, murder suspected

Irritated over the opposition to building construction, the murder in question was carried out by Madappa's son, Manu, on November 4 at around 5:30 pm with a car he had gotten from a friend, the CP added. The accused had monitored the retired official's movements during the evening walk beforehand and was waiting for the moment, the Mysore CP said.

The friend who had supplied the car without a number plate, identified as one Raghu, while Varun, a fellow friend who had visited the area the previous day, were both tracked down. The duo have been questioned, the officer added.