Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka, on Friday night asked party leaders from the Old Mysuru region of the state to ensure that the BJP emerges as the "number one party" there.

The BJP, considered to be weak in the Vokkaliga community-dominated Old Mysuru region, is focusing on this belt to gain a complete majority in the 2023 Assembly polls. According to party sources, Shah has also ruled out the possibility of the BJP entering into an understanding with any other party, including the JD(S).

"For about three hours, Amit Shah held a meeting regarding the party organization in the Old Mysuru region, the number of seats to win and the preparations for it. He spoke to ministers, ex-ministers, sitting MLAs, ex-MLAs and leaders, and gathered inputs from them," Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters after the meeting late Friday night.

"He (Shah) said the dominance of the JD(S) and the Congress in Old Mysuru should end and the BJP should emerge as the number one party. With this plan, he will once again come here next month," Ashoka said, adding that the meeting will inspire the party's leaders and cadres.

During the meeting, Shah gave his nod to the politically significant cabinet expansion in Karnataka aimed at pacifying disgruntled BJP MLAs like Ramesh Jarkiholi and KS Eshwarappa as the saffron party gears up for the Assembly election scheduled to be held in May next year.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the party's general secretary in-charge Arun Singh among others.