Davanagere: An elderly man on Sunday night brutally killed his wife over a minor quarrel in RK Hegde Nagar under the Azad Nagar Police Station area of Karnataka's Davanagere.

According to sources, Chaman Saab (78), killed his wife Shakirabanu (70), by slitting her throat on the night of the festival of Eid Milad. The elderly couple were married for the last 50 years. Even after the couple had two sons, they were living separately without their consent. Chaman Saab, who worked as a plasterer, had a mental illness, so the children did not let him go to work and left him to stay at home.

Sources said that after celebrating Eid Milad on Sunday, there was a minor quarrel between the couple after which the old man killed his wife by slitting her throat. The Azad Nagar police reached the spot on information and sent the body to the Davangere district hospital for postmortem. They have taken the old man into custody and are interrogating him.