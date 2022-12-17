Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday night arrested eight persons on the charge of running a flesh trade in a rented house in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out raids on the houses in Kengeri and Soladevanahalli and took two women and six men into their custody.

Also read: Yoga teacher arrested for selling ganja in Tamil Nadu

"Aadhaar cards of West Bengal and Tripura, Covid vaccination certificate of Bangladesh and some documents were found in their possession. There is a suspicion that the accused are illegal immigrants. The investigation is underway and action will be taken as per law," CCB Joint Commissioner SD Sharanappa said.