Hassan(Karnataka): The Hassan police arrested eight accused of killing two leopards and trying to sell their claws and bones in two separate incidents. These two incidents took place in Karnataka's Hassan district in Belur and Alur forest zone area, police said on Saturday. "In Komaranahalli of Halebidu Hobali, a female leopard aged about three to four years was trapped and killed as it came to catch cattle. Later, the accused were arrested while trying to sell bones and claws. The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi, Mohan and Swami, who was an ATM security guard, who helped in the sale, said Deputy SP of Hassan Vijay Bhaskar.

"Accused Ravi and Mohan had killed a leopard and buried it. Not knowing what to do after killing the leopard, they sought the help of an ATM security guard Swami. After removing the claws, the body was buried near Komaranahalli. Later, when he came to sell some of its bones and claws, they were caught by the police. The security guard helped in the sale," Deputy SP said.

In another incident, in Madihalli village of Aluru forest zone, a male leopard aged seven to eight years was killed and four feet were chopped off for claws. Manjegowda, Mohan, Kantaraju Renuka Kumar and Kantaraju have been arrested, the Deputy SP said. These five accused were arrested while selling four paws and 18 claws of a leopard near Devarayapatnam bypass near Hassan. A case was registered and the claws and feet of the leopard were seized, Deputy SP Vijay Bhaskar said. At present eight accused have been arrested in both cases and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.