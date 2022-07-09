Bengaluru: An earthquake clocking 4.4 on Richter scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Saturday morning. Speaking to the media, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that the tremors occurred at 6:22:14 am, at 2.3 kilometers northwest of Kannur Gram Panchayat, in Vijayapura Taluk of the district.

The earthquake comes after heavy rains on Friday night. The Vijayapura railway station, Ashram Colony and Farekhanagar are some of the areas affected by the quakes. Notably, the district has been expressing mild earthquakes for the past several months, with a team of experts having carried out an inspection a few days back.

Four point four magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka Vijayapura and Baghalkote districts

Meanwhile, in Bagalkot, the tremors were felt in multiple locations of Jamkhandi town and surrounding areas. The district authorities are in consultation with the National Centre for Seismology and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. KSNSMC Director Rohit Ranjan said the tremors might be felt up to a radial distance of 30 to 40 kilometers from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as it is moderate, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicenter falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map," he said, noting there was no need to panic. (with Agency inputs)