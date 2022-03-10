Bengaluru: Hulimavu police have arrested a couple with a helper who was into dealing drugs to lead a luxurious lifestyle. Three people who were arrested were identified to be Vishnupriya (22) of Kothannur, her partner Sigil Varghese (32) of Coimbatore, and their helper Vikram (23). Also seized 13 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 7 crores.

Sigil Varghese and Vishnupriya came from Kerala to Bengaluru for their studies. Vishnupriya and her lover Sigil were both residents of Kothannur. They later rented a house and began working as tattoo artists. But slowly they were caught in drug addiction and wanted to lead a life of luxury. That's when they decided to sell drugs to maintain their high-profile lifestyle since there was a lot of demand for drugs in Bengaluru in comparison to Coimbatore.

They have been involved in drug dealings since 2020, according to police. Drugs from Kerala and Coimbatore were sold to various prestigious college students in Bengaluru. The police reports claim that the drugs were brought to Bengaluru via Visakhapatnam. Vikram helped deliver them to their customers. Vikram was allegedly caught last Saturday in BTM Layout with 80 grams of hashish oil.

The police reports also claim that Sigil had been supplying drugs to students from Kerala and also offering seats at Bangalore College. Through them, he was targeting the entire student community. Vishnupriya also joined hands with her boyfriend.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided Vishnupriya and Sigil's residence seizing 13 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 7 crore. As police are further probing into the accused bank accounts, the police suspect that they were part of a bigger drug network and further investigations are on.