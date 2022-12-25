Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Maoists attacked the District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan in Mirtur Para. The injured DRG jawan was referred to Nelsanara Community Health Centre in Jagdalpur where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Whereas DGP Ashok Juneja on Friday convened a meeting with the SPs of Maoist-affected districts of Bastar division and chalked out a plan for anti-Maoist operation for 2023. On the other hand, Maoists are not holding back in making their presence felt as they have started to target the jawans, who are returning to homes on leave.

Also read: Bihar police arrest hardcore Maoist Shri Koda, 125 live cartridges recovered

It may be recalled that 15 days ago, a head constable of the Cobra unit was injured in an encounter between the police and Maoists in the forests of Pegdapalli in the district. Another encounter took place in the forests of Nelakanker where Maoists opened fire at jawans, who were on a search operation, in turn, the latter retaliated, but no casualty was reported in the encounter.