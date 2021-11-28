Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar has appealed the people of Karnataka to condemn the privatisation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and shifting of the Indian Human Space Flight Programme of ISRO from Bengaluru to Gujarat.

The Indian Human Space Flight Programme of ISRO was initiated in 2007 to develop the technology needed to launch crewed orbital space-craft into low earth orbit as part of the ambitious 'Gaganyaan' project.

Shivakumar shared a video message on his Twitter account under the hashtag #OnduPrashne (One Question). In the video, the Congress leader asked the state govt whether "the decision of shifting of the Indian Human Space Flight Programme of ISRO from Bengaluru to Gujarat was right?"

"After BJP has come to power in the centre, it is trying to hijack several projects from Karnataka to other states. Earlier, there was an attempt from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to shift the famous Air Show from Karnataka to other state. Kannadigas protested against it and finally it was dropped. Now, we are hearing about the privatisation of ISRO and shifting of the Indian Human Space Flight Programme. Kannadigas have been very proud of ISRO's headquarter in Bengaluru for several decades and over it's achievements. Kannadigas are shocked and severely hurt to know that there are plans to shift this prestigious programme to Gujarat. If it happens, people of Karnataka will feel that the Central Govt is ignoring, betraying and giving scant respect to the feelings of local people," he said.

The Congress leader urged the people of Karnataka to share their opinion regarding this and called them to fight against it. Shivakumar also wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt the proposal.

Responding to this, CM Bommai said, "there is no question of privatizing ISRO. This is not a company, this is an organisation."