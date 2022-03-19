Haveri(Karnataka): While Holi is associated with colours and celebrations, in Karanataka's Haveri district, it is celebrated in a rather unusual way. For the past 10 years in many areas of the Haveri district, a challenge is put before the public to make Rati-Manmatha (God and Goddess) laugh. A large number of people take part in the competition.

As per the rules of the competition, two persons dressed as Rati-Manmatha are made to sit on a special platform after which a lot of people come and try to make them laugh using various techniques. A certain amount is rewarded for those who make Rati-Manmatha laugh. Strangely, no one has been able to make the duo laugh for the past 10 years. Despite the cinematic dialogue, mimicry, song and humour in front of Rati-Manmatha, they don't laugh.

Attempts have been made to bring Rati-Manmatha to Bengaluru and make them laugh, but this has not been successful. For 10 years, Simikeri Gooranna and a transgender Thanushree of Bengaluru are playing Manmatha and Rathi.

