Bengaluru: Bollywood veteran Shakti's Kapoor's son, Siddhanth Kapoor has told police that he had not consumed drugs, but was given some drinks by his friends during the party. Kapoor, who was arrested late Sunday night at a rave party in Bangalore, was initially suspected of having consumed narcotics. He was released on station bail on Monday.

"I have many friends in Bangalore. It is true that I have been a DJ at many parties in the past which were arranged in the city. But I didn't take drugs. I had drinks given to me by friends. There may have been drugs in it, I don't know," the police quoted Kapoor as saying during questioning. Speaking to the media, DCP Bhimashankar Guleda said, "Siddhant has said during the inquiry that he had not taken drugs."

Meanwhile, five phones have been seized so far in the case by cops, including that of Kapoor. The devices were subsequently sent for forensic examination. The situation kicked off after the cops raided, upon specific inputs, a party at a hotel in the city's MG Road area on Sunday. While leaving the police station, meanwhile, Kapoor spoke to the media, saying he was prepared to come back whenever he was needed for the probe to move forward.

"I've been cooperating. I have answered all the questions. If they ever need me back, I will come back. The Bangalore Police are doing a great job. They should continue this in order to save many lives," he said. While none of the attendees had drugs in their possession, narcotics had been found in a nearby area, the ownership of which was not assumed by anyone at the party.

A total of 35 people in the event were made to undergo a medical examination, while five, including Kapoor, had been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) as their medical reports confirmed consumption of narcotic substances. The matter is currently under investigation.